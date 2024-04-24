DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) Shares Sold by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) by 91.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,085 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 3,914,081 shares during the quarter. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.10% of DexCom worth $46,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Stableford Capital II LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Stableford Capital II LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 73.0% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 244 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,381 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of DexCom by 11.1% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,153 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its position in shares of DexCom by 8.5% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,480 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DexCom alerts:

DexCom Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $134.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.74. DexCom, Inc. has a twelve month low of $74.75 and a twelve month high of $142.00. The company has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.29, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Insider Activity at DexCom

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The medical device company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.07. DexCom had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 28.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 3,363 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total transaction of $392,562.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 71,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,304,405.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 81,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.36, for a total transaction of $10,803,093.52. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 333,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,479,027.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 189,375 shares of company stock valued at $25,530,859. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DXCM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DexCom in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $153.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of DexCom from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.40.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DexCom

DexCom Profile

(Free Report)

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DexCom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DexCom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.