Todd Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY)

Todd Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in ITOCHU Co. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,533 shares during the quarter. ITOCHU accounts for approximately 1.0% of Todd Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.07% of ITOCHU worth $43,589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in ITOCHU in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. 0.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITOCHU Stock Up 1.9 %

ITOCY stock traded up $1.78 on Friday, reaching $95.77. 108,540 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.14. ITOCHU Co. has a one year low of $66.31 and a one year high of $95.99. The company has a market cap of $69.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 0.72.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU ( OTCMKTS:ITOCY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ITOCHU had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $28.40 billion for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that ITOCHU Co. will post 7.64 earnings per share for the current year.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports.

