DeepOnion Market Cap Hits $696,876.44 (ONION)

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $696,876.44 and approximately $6.49 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for $0.0565 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.54 or 0.00089641 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.24 or 0.00034995 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00013103 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003222 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001483 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000155 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0693 or 0.00000104 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 12th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,932,642 coins and its circulating supply is 22,932,490 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is https://reddit.com/r/deeponion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponioninfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community. The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team.

[Telegram](https://t.me/GetDeepOnion)[Discord](https://discord.com/invite/tV8fN3FM97)[Facebook](https://www.facebook.com/deeponionx/)[YouTube](https://www.youtube.com/DeepOnionOfficial)”

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.