Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Decreases Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. cut its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 73,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,113 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 59.0% in the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 660,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,988,000 after buying an additional 245,000 shares during the period. Autumn Glory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 28.1% in the third quarter. Autumn Glory Partners LLC now owns 107,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,625,000 after buying an additional 23,579 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 35.1% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,553,779 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $321,867,000 after buying an additional 2,482,331 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in Williams Companies by 45.3% in the third quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 6,545,151 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $220,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 3,338.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 352,104 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 341,863 shares during the period. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

Williams Companies Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of WMB stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,142,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,075,583. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.27 and a 52-week high of $39.76. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $47.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.76, a PEG ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.90%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.52%.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

