Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lowered its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,490 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 451 shares during the quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $2,173,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,868,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,019,927,000 after acquiring an additional 36,740 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $772,509,000 after purchasing an additional 23,227 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $692,917,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,036,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $429,844,000 after purchasing an additional 58,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 682,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $282,830,000 after purchasing an additional 85,685 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF stock traded up $7.99 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $494.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 518,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,292. The company has a market cap of $62.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.45 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $516.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $482.02. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $368.39 and a 1-year high of $536.63.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

