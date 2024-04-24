Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $392,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,752 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 57,102,221 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,069,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,717 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 50,549,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,717,537,000 after purchasing an additional 1,847,682 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,536,256 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,802,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181,327 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 18,750,237 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $947,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,753,165 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 3.7% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 11,376,937 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $611,624,000 after purchasing an additional 405,699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,876,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,327,342. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.56 and a fifty-two week high of $58.19. The company has a market capitalization of $195.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.13.

Cisco Systems Increases Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $12.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 23.49%. The company’s revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 48.63%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on CSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Bank of America raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, April 15th. StockNews.com cut Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,424,550. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 2,497 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $124,850.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,906,050. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 13,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $697,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 328,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,424,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,441 shares of company stock worth $972,080. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

