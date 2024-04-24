Cumberland Partners Ltd Invests $752,000 in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Cumberland Partners Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 5,500 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bray Capital Advisors lifted its holdings in Electronic Arts by 100.0% during the third quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 220 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 269.1% in the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 212,585 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 154,989 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 228 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EA traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $127.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 815,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,007,204. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.47 and a 52 week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $134.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.57.

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 14.09%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.14%.

In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Electronic Arts news, Director Jeff Huber sold 11,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.90, for a total transaction of $1,684,636.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,381 shares in the company, valued at $11,264,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.88, for a total transaction of $347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,930 shares in the company, valued at $4,295,558.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 37,144 shares of company stock valued at $5,143,560 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EA shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $162.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.00.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

