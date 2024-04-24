Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR) Price Target Increased to C$190.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) had its target price increased by research analysts at TD Securities from C$185.00 to C$190.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price target indicates a potential upside of 12.09% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CNR. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$191.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Desjardins increased their price target on Canadian National Railway from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$173.00 to C$184.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$158.00 to C$164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from C$172.00 to C$190.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$184.50.

Shares of CNR stock traded down C$7.28 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$169.51. 1,144,771 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,612. The firm has a market cap of C$108.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$176.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$165.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.89, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.61. Canadian National Railway has a twelve month low of C$143.13 and a twelve month high of C$181.34.

Canadian National Railway (TSE:CNR – Get Free Report) (NYSE:CNI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported C$2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.96 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.38 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 27.11% and a net margin of 33.43%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will post 8.0140399 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder bought 488 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. In other Canadian National Railway news, Senior Officer Derek Michael Taylor sold 2,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$131.26, for a total transaction of C$342,577.38. Also, Director Shauneen Elizabeth Bruder purchased 488 shares of Canadian National Railway stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$177.40 per share, with a total value of C$86,571.20. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

