Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 66,708 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the previous session’s volume of 107,206 shares.The stock last traded at $18.40 and had previously closed at $17.98.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Cadeler A/S in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CDLR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,681,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Cadeler A/S in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,241,000. F M Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $5,331,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $4,318,000. Finally, Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadeler A/S during the fourth quarter worth $3,021,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.03% of the company’s stock.

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm maintenance, construction, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels.

