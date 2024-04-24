BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:ZRE)

BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF (TSE:ZRE – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 26th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Thursday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th.

Shares of BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF stock traded down C$0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$19.86. 20,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,042. BMO Equal Weight REITs Index ETF has a 1-year low of C$17.82 and a 1-year high of C$22.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$20.18.

