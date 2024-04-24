AllianceBernstein (AB) to Release Earnings on Thursday

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 25th. Analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. AllianceBernstein had a return on equity of 14.88% and a net margin of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $857.85 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect AllianceBernstein to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of AB stock opened at $33.50 on Wednesday. AllianceBernstein has a 1 year low of $25.83 and a 1 year high of $36.13. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. This is a positive change from AllianceBernstein’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. AllianceBernstein’s payout ratio is 132.19%.

AB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AllianceBernstein from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AllianceBernstein in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AllianceBernstein in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm is a related adviser The firm manages separate client focused portfolios for its clients. The firm primarily invests in common and preferred stocks, warrants and convertible securities, government and corporate fxed-income securities, commodities, currencies, real estate-related assets and infation-protected securities.

