Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 863 Shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lessened its holdings in Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,837 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 863 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 0.06% of Ryder System worth $3,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of R. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter worth about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 33.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Ryder System by 406.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 506 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

R has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 13th. Vertical Research downgraded shares of Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Ryder System from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.71.

Ryder System Price Performance

NYSE R traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $122.19. The stock had a trading volume of 509,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 263,139. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.26 and its 200 day moving average is $110.58. Ryder System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $122.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.85 and a beta of 1.40.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.43. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 19.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.81 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryder System Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is 32.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total transaction of $877,994.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

