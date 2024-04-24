Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 3,111 Shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,111 shares during the quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $3,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 3.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,844,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,539,000 after buying an additional 118,329 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 110.5% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,768,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,208,000 after buying an additional 1,453,504 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,574,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,142,000 after buying an additional 14,268 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 1,133,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,851,000 after buying an additional 126,248 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of H&R Block by 7.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 954,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 65,478 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

H&R Block Stock Up 0.6 %

HRB traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.93. 908,696 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,062,390. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.35. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.83 and a 52 week high of $52.90.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.31. The business had revenue of $179.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $169.45 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 16.98% and a negative return on equity of 227.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.26%.

Insider Buying and Selling at H&R Block

In other H&R Block news, CEO Jeffrey J. Jones II sold 85,921 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $4,228,172.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,171,216.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

H&R Block Company Profile

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Further Reading

