2,357 Shares in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Bought by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 2,357 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 5.2% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,995,897 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,292,307,000 after purchasing an additional 347,808 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 4.3% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,433,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,188,533,000 after acquiring an additional 263,640 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.0% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,555,331 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $656,812,000 after acquiring an additional 34,135 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 57.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,190,755 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,162,518 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,874,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $346,365,000 after purchasing an additional 636,104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Honeywell International

In other Honeywell International news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $219.67.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ HON traded down $1.52 on Wednesday, reaching $194.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,060,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,974,746. The company has a market cap of $126.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.88 and a 1-year high of $210.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $198.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.43% and a return on equity of 35.17%. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.70 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.00%.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

