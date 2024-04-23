Western Investment Company of Canada (CVE:WI) Trading Up 9.5%

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited (CVE:WI – Get Free Report) shares traded up 9.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.56 and last traded at C$0.52. 161,789 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 157% from the average session volume of 62,981 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.48.

Western Investment Company of Canada Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.47 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.43. The stock has a market cap of C$16.01 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.18, a current ratio of 0.05 and a quick ratio of 0.07.

About Western Investment Company of Canada

The Western Investment Company of Canada Limited, is a private equity firm specializing in buyout and middle market investments. It seeks investments in retail and distribution, human services, agriculture and related services and special situations. The firm prefers to invest in USA and Canada with a focus in companies which are headquartered in Western Canada like Alberta, British Columbia, Manitoba and Saskatchewan.

