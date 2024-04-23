Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ) Director Purchases C$29,996.82 in Stock

Sylogist Ltd. (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) Director Tracy Edkins acquired 3,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$9.31 per share, with a total value of C$29,996.82.

Sylogist Stock Performance

SYZ traded down C$0.09 on Tuesday, reaching C$9.20. The company had a trading volume of 18,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,467. Sylogist Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$5.40 and a 1 year high of C$9.96. The stock has a market capitalization of C$215.92 million, a PE ratio of 185.40 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.97 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.91.

Sylogist (TSE:SYZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported C$0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.04). Sylogist had a net margin of 1.68% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The company had revenue of C$16.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$16.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sylogist Ltd. will post 0.2047516 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sylogist Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Sylogist’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SYZ. Cormark upped their price objective on Sylogist from C$10.50 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Paradigm Capital set a C$12.00 price objective on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Echelon Wealth Partners raised their target price on Sylogist from C$11.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$14.00 target price on Sylogist and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Sylogist currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.50.

About Sylogist

Sylogist Ltd., a software company, provides software-as-a-service solutions in Canada, the United States, and the United Kingdom. The company manages IT services, business applications, and Web portals. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

