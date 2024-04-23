Parkside Financial Bank & Trust Buys 2,927 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 64.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,497 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,927 shares during the quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $812,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% in the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $42,000.

IJR stock traded up $2.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $106.32. The stock had a trading volume of 2,069,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,399,139. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.16. The firm has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $111.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

