NuStar Energy L.P. Declares None Dividend of $0.21 (NYSE:NS)

NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS – Get Free Report) announced a None dividend on Monday, April 15th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be given a dividend of 0.212 per share by the pipeline company on Thursday, May 2nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th.

NuStar Energy has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years. NuStar Energy has a dividend payout ratio of 103.2% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect NuStar Energy to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 132.2%.

NuStar Energy Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:NS opened at $22.29 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.76, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. NuStar Energy has a one year low of $14.70 and a one year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a PE ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NuStar Energy ( NYSE:NS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.11. NuStar Energy had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 107.61%. The business had revenue of $451.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.69 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that NuStar Energy will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on NS shares. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NuStar Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Sunday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of NuStar Energy in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NuStar Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the transportation, terminalling, and storage of petroleum products and renewable fuels, and transportation of anhydrous ammonia in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing. The Pipeline segment engages in the transportation of refined products, crude oil, and anhydrous ammonia.

