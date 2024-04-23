Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 1.7%

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.43 and last traded at $2.42. Approximately 6,340,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 34,169,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LCID. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Lucid Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.90 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Lucid Group from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.34.

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $157.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $179.88 million. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 475.15% and a negative return on equity of 57.00%. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LCID. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Lucid Group by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 83,250,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,486,000 after purchasing an additional 9,175,312 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Lucid Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,208,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in Lucid Group by 496.8% in the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,283,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,587,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900,730 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Lucid Group by 41.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,986,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group during the third quarter worth $6,230,000. 75.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology company, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles (EV), EV powertrains, and battery systems. It also designs and develops proprietary software in-house for Lucid vehicles. The company sells vehicles directly to consumers through its retail sales network and direct online sales, including Lucid Financial Services.

