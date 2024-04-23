Lee Danner & Bass Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Lee Danner & Bass Inc. decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Lee Danner & Bass Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,889,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,674,000 after buying an additional 15,489 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.9% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,293,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,101,000 after buying an additional 36,544 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 847,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,618,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 763,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,490,000 after buying an additional 20,186 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 611,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,047,000 after purchasing an additional 48,569 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VBK opened at $240.40 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.73 and a beta of 1.29. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $251.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $234.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

