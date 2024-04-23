iBio (NYSE:IBIO) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

iBio Stock Up 4.1 %

iBio stock opened at $1.79 on Friday. iBio has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

iBio (NYSE:IBIO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported ($2.42) EPS for the quarter.

iBio Company Profile

iBio, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of precision antibodies in the United States. It offers IBIO-100, a preclinical anti-fibrotic program for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and EngageTx platform, which provides an optimized CD3 T-cell engager antibody panel.

