Head-To-Head Comparison: Sound Group (SOGP) and Its Rivals

Sound Group (NASDAQ:SOGP – Get Free Report) is one of 114 public companies in the “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Sound Group to similar companies based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Sound Group and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Sound Group alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Sound Group $316.83 million $12.54 million 3.07 Sound Group Competitors $9.02 billion $1.93 billion 51.72

Sound Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Sound Group. Sound Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sound Group 1.69% 8.71% 4.96% Sound Group Competitors -154.86% -42.17% -8.83%

Risk and Volatility

This table compares Sound Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Sound Group has a beta of 1.71, meaning that its share price is 71% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Group’s peers have a beta of 1.39, meaning that their average share price is 39% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Sound Group and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sound Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Group Competitors 1036 4420 10154 288 2.61

As a group, “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies have a potential upside of 16.76%. Given Sound Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Sound Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

1.6% of Sound Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 51.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Sound Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.8% of shares of all “Computer programming, data processing, & other computer related” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Sound Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sound Group Inc. operates as an audio-centric social and entertainment company. It focuses on building audio platform to connect and communicate. The company, through its product portfolio and in-house technologies, caters to user interest in audio entertainment and social networking. The company was formerly known as LIZHI INC. and changed its name to Sound Group Inc. in January 2024. Sound Group Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Singapore.

Receive News & Ratings for Sound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.