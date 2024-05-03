The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) to Neutral

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $44.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $80.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price indicates a potential upside of 44.26% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SPT. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $74.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Sprout Social from $75.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $66.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut Sprout Social from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.21.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded down $17.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $30.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,391,062 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,331. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.68 and a 200-day moving average of $56.85. Sprout Social has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $68.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.42 and a beta of 1.09.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by ($0.02). Sprout Social had a negative return on equity of 41.25% and a negative net margin of 19.91%. The firm had revenue of $93.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.76 million. Research analysts forecast that Sprout Social will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of Sprout Social stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,436,924.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sprout Social news, President Ryan Paul Barretto sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.63, for a total transaction of $333,928.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 209,375 shares in the company, valued at $12,485,031.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $2,622,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,924.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 140,200 shares of company stock worth $8,171,958. 10.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RiverPark Advisors LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 361.1% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 5,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Sprout Social by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,137,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,625,000 after buying an additional 311,146 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Sprout Social by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 334,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,983,000 after buying an additional 7,194 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sprout Social by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 881,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,611,000 after purchasing an additional 13,472 shares during the last quarter.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management platform in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides cloud software for social messaging, data and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action.

