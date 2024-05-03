Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) to Issue $0.07 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0657 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.70%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.5% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of EXG traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $8.13. 188,598 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 519,238. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $8.17. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

