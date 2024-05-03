Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $423,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BND. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 461,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,956,000 after purchasing an additional 3,040 shares during the period. Fiducient Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Fiducient Advisors LLC now owns 581,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,739,000 after acquiring an additional 33,692 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 64,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,280,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,089,000 after acquiring an additional 5,367,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 158,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,078,000 after purchasing an additional 6,452 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $71.26. 1,613,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,807,415. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.99 and a fifty-two week high of $74.38. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.71.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 2nd will be issued a $0.2138 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.