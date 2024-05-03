Summit Financial LLC Purchases 160 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in Moody’s by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 2.0% in the third quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Realta Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Realta Investment Advisors now owns 997 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $905,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. 92.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moody’s Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE MCO opened at $381.40 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $384.07 and its 200 day moving average is $372.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. Moody’s Co. has a 12 month low of $296.45 and a 12 month high of $407.62. The stock has a market cap of $69.61 billion, a PE ratio of 43.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.26.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

Moody’s ( NYSE:MCO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.31. Moody’s had a return on equity of 55.23% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Moody’s Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 38.95%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MCO shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Moody’s from $430.00 to $414.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Moody’s from $455.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Moody’s from $362.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $450.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $398.50.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Analytics and Moody's Investors Services. The Moody's Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

