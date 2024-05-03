GSK plc (NYSE:GSK) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.38 Per Share

GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.3762 per share by the pharmaceutical company on Thursday, July 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36.

GSK has decreased its dividend by an average of 18.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GSK has a payout ratio of 36.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect GSK to earn $4.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.6%.

GSK stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 725,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,833. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market cap of $89.88 billion, a PE ratio of 15.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.65. GSK has a 52 week low of $33.33 and a 52 week high of $43.84.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by ($0.04). GSK had a return on equity of 52.42% and a net margin of 14.62%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.79 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GSK will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GSK shares. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of GSK in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Citigroup upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

