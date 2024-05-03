Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. Plans — Dividend of $0.06 (NYSE:TSLX)

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Free Report) announced a — dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of 0.06 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a dividend payout ratio of 81.1% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Sixth Street Specialty Lending to earn $2.26 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 81.4%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $20.95. The stock had a trading volume of 153,345 shares, compared to its average volume of 407,200. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. Sixth Street Specialty Lending has a twelve month low of $17.31 and a twelve month high of $22.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 1.03.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending ( NYSE:TSLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.04. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 47.16%. The company had revenue of $119.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Sixth Street Specialty Lending will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $21.00 to $22.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.60.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc (NYSE: TSLX) is a business development company. The fund provides senior secured loans (first-lien, second-lien, and unitranche), unsecured loans, mezzanine debt, and investments in corporate bonds and equity securities and structured products, non-control structured equity, and common equity with a focus on co-investments for organic growth, acquisitions, market or product expansion, restructuring initiatives, recapitalizations, and refinancing.

