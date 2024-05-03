Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Price Target Increased to GBX 730 by Analysts at Barclays

Land Securities Group (LON:LAND – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Barclays from GBX 700 ($8.79) to GBX 730 ($9.17) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 9.45% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Land Securities Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 807 ($10.14) target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 683.67 ($8.59).

Land Securities Group Price Performance

Land Securities Group Company Profile

LAND stock traded up GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 667 ($8.38). The stock had a trading volume of 1,075,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,575. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.72. Land Securities Group has a 52 week low of GBX 551.20 ($6.92) and a 52 week high of GBX 729.40 ($9.16). The firm has a market capitalization of £4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -816.46, a P/E/G ratio of 12.39 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 635.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 642.60.

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £12 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

