Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB) Plans $0.11 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund (NYSE:ETB – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, May 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.1058 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 4.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.35. 18,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,739. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund has a 52-week low of $11.59 and a 52-week high of $14.08.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

