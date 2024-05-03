Beazley (LON:BEZ) PT Raised to GBX 920

Beazley (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Barclays from GBX 910 ($11.43) to GBX 920 ($11.56) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 45.80% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Beazley from GBX 770 ($9.67) to GBX 870 ($10.93) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 880 ($11.05) price objective on shares of Beazley in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Beazley from GBX 975 ($12.25) to GBX 1,000 ($12.56) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 906 ($11.38).

LON:BEZ traded down GBX 8.50 ($0.11) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 631 ($7.93). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,685,229 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,936. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 535.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 662.02 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 583.76. The company has a current ratio of 20.77, a quick ratio of 6.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26. Beazley has a 52-week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.10) and a 52-week high of GBX 699.50 ($8.79).

In related news, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). In other Beazley news, insider Sally Lake sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 671 ($8.43), for a total value of £50,325 ($63,214.42). Also, insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.11), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($213,599.52). 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks.

