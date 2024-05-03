Cannell & Co. Has $282,000 Holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Cannell & Co. cut its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Cannell & Co.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 1,900.0% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 82.2% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EL opened at $134.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.82, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.22 and a 12-month high of $210.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.23.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.49. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 148.32%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.08.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

