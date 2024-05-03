RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.63

RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 2nd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59.

RTX has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. RTX has a dividend payout ratio of 38.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect RTX to earn $6.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.4%.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RTX traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.18. The stock had a trading volume of 721,355 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,016,834. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.30. The company has a market cap of $134.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.96, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.84. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $103.89.

Insider Activity

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.11. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that RTX will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RTX news, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total value of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $614,711.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other RTX news, Director Robert Kelly Ortberg sold 10,295 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.97, for a total value of $1,049,781.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 129,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,166,366.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Shane G. Eddy sold 35,456 shares of RTX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.19, for a total transaction of $3,233,232.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,741 shares in the company, valued at $614,711.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,842 shares of company stock worth $13,603,426 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on RTX. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of RTX from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of RTX from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on RTX from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.93.

View Our Latest Analysis on RTX

About RTX

(Get Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

