Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Piper Sandler

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by analysts at Piper Sandler from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Trupanion from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Trupanion from $35.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Trupanion Trading Down 11.1 %

TRUP traded down $2.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.14. 729,406 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,548. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.77. Trupanion has a 52-week low of $18.45 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $887.67 million, a PE ratio of -19.94 and a beta of 1.76.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $306.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.51 million. Trupanion had a negative return on equity of 15.19% and a negative net margin of 4.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.60) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Trupanion will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Trupanion

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Trupanion by 247.4% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 37,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 26,540 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in Trupanion in the 3rd quarter worth about $829,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,823,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,424,000 after purchasing an additional 91,895 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Trupanion by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 292,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,261,000 after purchasing an additional 14,044 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Trupanion by 103.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 9,551 shares during the period.

Trupanion Company Profile

Trupanion, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical insurance for cats and dogs on a monthly subscription basis in the United States, Canada, Continental Europe, and Australia. The company operates in two segments, Subscription Business and Other Business. It serves pet owners and veterinarians.

