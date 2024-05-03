Rosenblatt Securities Lowers Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) Price Target to $10.00

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $13.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Rosenblatt Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.87% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on VIAV. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Viavi Solutions in a report on Monday, April 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Viavi Solutions in a research note on Friday. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Viavi Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Viavi Solutions from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

Viavi Solutions Trading Down 6.9 %

VIAV traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.47. 933,629 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,045,384. Viavi Solutions has a 1 year low of $7.10 and a 1 year high of $11.65. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 373.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.09.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.08 million. Viavi Solutions had a net margin of 0.49% and a return on equity of 5.38%. Viavi Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Viavi Solutions will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Viavi Solutions

In other Viavi Solutions news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total transaction of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at $615,322.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kevin Christopher Siebert sold 13,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total value of $149,446.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 47,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,937.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 15,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.62, for a total value of $159,342.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,322.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viavi Solutions

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the first quarter valued at $99,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 1,411 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP acquired a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Viavi Solutions by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 12,019 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Viavi Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $150,000. 95.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viavi Solutions

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

