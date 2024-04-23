HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT) Price Target Raised to $21.50 at Piper Sandler

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $21.00 to $21.50 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.51% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday.

HBT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $19.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,248 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,208. The firm has a market capitalization of $604.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. HBT Financial has a 52-week low of $16.33 and a 52-week high of $21.87.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.60. The business had revenue of $70.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.78 million. HBT Financial had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 16.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HBT Financial will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 3,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.86 per share, with a total value of $68,499.52. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 559,804 shares in the company, valued at $10,557,903.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Roger A. Baker acquired 1,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.68 per share, for a total transaction of $35,267.84. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 555,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,385,706.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 5,820 shares of company stock valued at $109,417. Corporate insiders own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 67,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after purchasing an additional 19,440 shares in the last quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,010,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after purchasing an additional 2,418 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.55% of the company’s stock.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

