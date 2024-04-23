Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 9,527 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Foster & Motley Inc. cut its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,527 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of UGI worth $2,800,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in UGI by 0.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 91,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in UGI by 2.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of UGI by 1.9% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of UGI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 18,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of UGI by 7.3% during the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of UGI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. TheStreet raised shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of UGI from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th.

UGI Price Performance

UGI opened at $25.33 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a one year low of $20.19 and a one year high of $35.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.26.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UGI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.92%. UGI’s payout ratio is presently -68.18%.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

