Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) Trading Down 1.4%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $164.98 and last traded at $166.16. 10,038,447 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 22,681,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.46.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average is $150.99 and its 200-day moving average is $143.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a net margin of 25.90% and a return on equity of 29.52%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 EPS. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total value of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,035,402.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.29, for a total value of $3,291,525.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,377,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $347,832,416.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 275,129 shares of company stock valued at $40,382,765. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covenant Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $928,000. Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 36,483 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,810,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 18,445 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,432,000 after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 41,931 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the period. Finally, One Day In July LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 8,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares in the last quarter. 27.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

