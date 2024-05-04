AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of AlTi Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) were down 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.56 and last traded at $4.57. Approximately 19,160 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 121,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Raymond James raised AlTi Global from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th.

AlTi Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $536.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 0.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.54.

AlTi Global (NASDAQ:ALTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.15). AlTi Global had a positive return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 67.99%. The company had revenue of $91.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.80 million. As a group, analysts predict that AlTi Global, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AlTi Global news, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $135,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brooke Connell sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.07, for a total transaction of $76,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,214.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 27.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in AlTi Global by 11.3% in the first quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 38,928 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of AlTi Global by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,867 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AlTi Global by 78.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,666 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $248,000 after acquiring an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.57% of the company’s stock.

About AlTi Global

AlTi Global, Inc provides wealth and asset management services individuals, families, foundations, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Wealth Management and Strategic Alternatives. The company offers discretionary investment management, non-discretionary investment advisory, and investment management and advisory services.

