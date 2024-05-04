Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Stock Price Down 4.8%

Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.8% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.05 and last traded at $28.76. 298,599 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 1,021,317 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.22.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ADNT. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $41.00) on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Adient from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Adient from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on Adient from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.43.

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.31.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.16). Adient had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adient plc will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Heather M. Tiltmann sold 10,000 shares of Adient stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $336,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,874,931.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Adient in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adient in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in shares of Adient during the third quarter valued at about $106,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Adient during the third quarter worth about $205,000. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new position in Adient during the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

