Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Issues Earnings Results

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 27.43%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ TXRH traded up $5.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,640,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 821,386. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.54. Texas Roadhouse has a twelve month low of $91.06 and a twelve month high of $170.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.00.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th were issued a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 12th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.86%.

In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total transaction of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,732,071.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Gerald L. Morgan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.90, for a total value of $739,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,847 shares in the company, valued at $13,732,071.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.97, for a total transaction of $100,479.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $621,175.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 12,382 shares of company stock valued at $1,843,145. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on TXRH shares. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Northcoast Research cut shares of Texas Roadhouse from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $151.30.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It also operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names in 49 states and ten internationally. Texas Roadhouse, Inc was founded in 1993 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

