nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.81-0.83 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of +10-12% yr/yr to ~$883.3-899.4, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $891.11 million. nVent Electric also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.220-3.300 EPS.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on nVent Electric from $71.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Barclays lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on nVent Electric from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on nVent Electric in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set a buy rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $81.60.

NVT stock traded up $3.99 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $75.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,013,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,314,077. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $72.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. nVent Electric has a 12 month low of $40.22 and a 12 month high of $78.98.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $861.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $866.90 million. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 17.53% and a net margin of 17.38%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that nVent Electric will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 25th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 22.55%.

In other news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares in the company, valued at $21,987.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Beth Wozniak sold 198,211 shares of nVent Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.29, for a total transaction of $12,742,985.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,987.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Joseph A. Ruzynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.23, for a total value of $160,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,013 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,313,114.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 400,252 shares of company stock worth $25,713,777 over the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

