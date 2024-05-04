Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.11, RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $502.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.80 million. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. Cboe Global Markets’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

BATS:CBOE traded up $5.20 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.32. The company had a trading volume of 961,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 636,231. Cboe Global Markets has a 52-week low of $103.82 and a 52-week high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $182.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.41. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 billion, a PE ratio of 92.43 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Get Cboe Global Markets alerts:

Cboe Global Markets Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down previously from $211.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $190.18.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CBOE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 8,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.88, for a total value of $1,528,778.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at $3,231,323.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Global Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Global Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.