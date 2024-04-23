Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 17,393 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Foster & Motley Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,393 shares during the quarter. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $278,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 36,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 53,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Finally, Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.45.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

