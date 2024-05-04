CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. CenterPoint Energy also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-1.63 EPS.

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CenterPoint Energy stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $29.44. 3,650,924 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,298,630. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.06. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $25.42 and a 52-week high of $31.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.25.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 11.03%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

CenterPoint Energy Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 15th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNP. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Mizuho restated a neutral rating and set a $29.00 price target (down previously from $30.00) on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CenterPoint Energy from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank dropped their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on CenterPoint Energy from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $30.18.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Barry T. Smitherman sold 5,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.42, for a total transaction of $166,811.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,203 shares in the company, valued at $623,792.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Electric and Natural Gas. The Electric segment includes electric transmission and distribution services to electric customers and electric generation assets, as well as optimizes assets in the wholesale power market.

