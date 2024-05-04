WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.14, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.58% and a positive return on equity of 6.87%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.77 EPS.
WestRock Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE WRK traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $51.16. 2,937,138 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,137,784. WestRock has a 1 year low of $26.85 and a 1 year high of $51.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.73 and a 200 day moving average of $42.73.
WestRock Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 13th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently -18.01%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WestRock
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Vicki L. Lostetter sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total value of $149,695.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,844.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
WestRock Company Profile
WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than WestRock
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Apple’s Earnings Show Investors Its Strength and Its Weakness
- Dividend Payout Ratio Calculator
- Bargain Alert: 3 Large Caps With Extremely Oversold RSIs
- 2 Fintech Stocks to Buy Now and 1 to Avoid
- DraftKings Q1: Strong Customer Acquisition and Product Innovation
Receive News & Ratings for WestRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WestRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.