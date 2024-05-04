WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Lowered to $12.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $14.00 to $12.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 47.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on WKME. TheStreet raised WalkMe from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on WalkMe from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on WalkMe from $10.00 to $8.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 15th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of WalkMe in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WalkMe currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.07.

WalkMe Price Performance

WalkMe stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.11. 248,398 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 85,421. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of -0.10. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $7.60 and a 1 year high of $11.00.

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $67.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.23 million. WalkMe had a negative return on equity of 71.73% and a negative net margin of 22.15%. Research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of WalkMe

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WKME. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of WalkMe by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,464 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WalkMe in the third quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 6.9% during the third quarter. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WalkMe during the third quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Finally, B. Riley Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of WalkMe by 9.0% during the third quarter. B. Riley Asset Management LLC now owns 1,318,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,500,000 after acquiring an additional 108,798 shares during the period. 70.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WalkMe

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adaption platform and associated professional services in the United States and internationally. The company's AI-driven digital adoption platform helps companies to effectively navigate change brought by technology, which stack, identifies, and delivers the personalized guidance and automation.

