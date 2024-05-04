Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Price Target Increased to $280.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by HSBC from $240.00 to $280.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. HSBC’s price target indicates a potential downside of 12.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ETN has been the topic of several other reports. Barclays upgraded Eaton from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $250.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Argus lifted their price objective on Eaton from $290.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $312.00 target price on shares of Eaton in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.27.

Shares of NYSE:ETN traded up $6.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $320.50. 1,764,701 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,036,619. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. Eaton has a 52-week low of $165.24 and a 52-week high of $333.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $261.18. The company has a market capitalization of $128.14 billion, a PE ratio of 37.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.06.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.69% and a net margin of 14.38%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Eaton will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Eaton news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Peter Denk sold 1,731 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.97, for a total transaction of $500,207.07. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,593,380.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $171,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,969 shares of company stock valued at $10,904,774. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $351,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Eaton in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 5.3% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 37,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the period. Finally, Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its stake in Eaton by 100.0% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 2,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

