Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.23, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $494.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $428.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.40) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ ALNY traded up $2.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $152.33. 452,157 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,489. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $149.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $165.25. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $141.98 and a fifty-two week high of $218.88. The company has a market cap of $19.19 billion, a PE ratio of -42.22 and a beta of 0.41.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALNY. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $230.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.88.

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.