Contrasting Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW) and Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN)

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN – Get Free Report) and Westbury Bancorp (OTCMKTS:WBBW – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Westbury Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Middlefield Banc $96.99 million 1.86 $17.37 million $2.14 10.44 Westbury Bancorp $34.41 million 1.45 $7.99 million N/A N/A

Middlefield Banc has higher revenue and earnings than Westbury Bancorp.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Risk and Volatility

31.7% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 3.8% of Middlefield Banc shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 10.9% of Westbury Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Middlefield Banc has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Westbury Bancorp has a beta of 0.2, meaning that its stock price is 80% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Middlefield Banc and Westbury Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Middlefield Banc 0 2 0 0 2.00 Westbury Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Middlefield Banc currently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.86%. Given Middlefield Banc’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Middlefield Banc is more favorable than Westbury Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Middlefield Banc and Westbury Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Middlefield Banc 17.91% 8.76% 0.97% Westbury Bancorp N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Middlefield Banc beats Westbury Bancorp on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp. operates as the bank holding company for The Middlefield Banking Company that provides various commercial banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, small business owners, and retail customers in northeastern and central Ohio. It offers checking, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, time certificates of deposit, commercial loans, real estate loans, various consumer loans, safe deposit facilities, and travelers' checks. The company also provides operational and working capital, term business, residential construction, professional, and residential and mortgage loans, as well as consumer installment loans for home improvements, automobiles, boats, and other personal expenditures; loans to finance capital purchases; selected guaranteed or subsidized loan programs for small businesses; and agricultural loans. In addition, the company resolves and disposes troubled assets in Ohio. Further, it offers official checks, money orders, and ATM services, as well as IRA accounts; online banking and bill payment services to individuals; and online cash management services to business customers. Middlefield Banc Corp. was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio.

About Westbury Bancorp

Westbury Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Westbury Bank that provides various community banking and financial products and services for individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company offers checking and savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts; personal, mortgage, one-to four-family residential real estate, multi-family, commercial business, loans, commercial real estate loans, and construction loans; credit cards; and online and mobile banking services. Westbury Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Waukesha, Wisconsin.

